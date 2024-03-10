BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

DOO opened at C$84.80 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

