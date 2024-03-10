Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

