Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$115.30

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$87.68 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

