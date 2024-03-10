Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$24.75

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$16.94 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Insiders sold a total of 23,476 shares of company stock valued at $522,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

