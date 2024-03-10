Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWEN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

