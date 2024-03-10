British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £137.58 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,293 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($174.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £163.87 ($207.98).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.67) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($178.04).

BATS opened at GBX 2,286.50 ($29.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,172.50 ($40.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.75) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -3,647.60%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($52.04) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

