BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCTX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCTX

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.