BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
BCTX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
