BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

