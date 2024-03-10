BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $530.45 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $530.45 or 0.00764248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $79.32 billion and $4.26 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,540,096 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,540,267.5570843. The last known price of BNB is 494.4757937 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2086 active market(s) with $2,277,923,184.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

