BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BXC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

