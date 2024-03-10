BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

