Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $159,929.12

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $6.71 million and $159,929.12 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.5360779 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $171,338.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

