Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00048369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

