Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.37 million and $289,557.84 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00125928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019058 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

