Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $424.05 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and approximately $517.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,664,644 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

