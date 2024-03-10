Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

