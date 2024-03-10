Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

