Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.60) EPS.

Bio-Path Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Bio-Path has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $44.80.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPTH

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.