Berkshire Hathaway Inc Takes $43.77 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,683,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,768,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,137,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,194. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

