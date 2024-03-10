Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $535,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.94 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

