Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

