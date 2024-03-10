Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

PRU opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

