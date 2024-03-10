Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.