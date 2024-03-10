Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $256.75 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.95 or 0.05631187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00020360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004028 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,616,407 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,556,413 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

