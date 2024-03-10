Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.3 %
BBGI stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
