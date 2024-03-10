Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.3 %

BBGI stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

