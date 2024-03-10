Beachbody (BODY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BODY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Beachbody in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BODY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beachbody by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beachbody by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 205,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beachbody by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beachbody by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

