BDO Unibank, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
BDO Unibank Stock Up 3.9 %
BDOUY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.
About BDO Unibank
