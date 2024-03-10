BDO Unibank, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 3.9 %

BDOUY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

