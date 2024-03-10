Barrington Research Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $133.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,982 shares of company stock worth $2,743,944 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

