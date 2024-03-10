Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABX

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener bought 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$21.29 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1881594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.