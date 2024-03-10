Barclays Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.36.

Shares of ELV opened at $502.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

