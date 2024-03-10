Bank of America Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $6.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

