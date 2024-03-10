Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

