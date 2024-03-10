Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

