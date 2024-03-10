Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 11,921 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

MNST stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.