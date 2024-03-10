Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGZ opened at $108.25 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

