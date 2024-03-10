Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,049,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $19.69 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.