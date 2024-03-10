Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $133.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

