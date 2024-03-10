Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 215.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Up 1.8 %

BIIB stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

