B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $410.99

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 410.99 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($6.24). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.10), with a volume of 79,216 shares traded.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 735.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About B.P. Marsh & Partners
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B.P. Marsh & Partners
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.