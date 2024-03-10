B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $410.99

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 410.99 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($6.24). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.10), with a volume of 79,216 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 735.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £3,596.59 ($4,564.78). In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,550.78). Also, insider Daniel Topping purchased 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,596.59 ($4,564.78). In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,020 and sold 942,939 shares valued at $399,329,730. Corporate insiders own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

