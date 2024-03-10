Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $448.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $12.98 or 0.00018621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,342,820 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,333,288.1904019 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.93703057 USD and is up 19.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $599,547,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

