Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.13% of Avient worth $36,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avient by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

