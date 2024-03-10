Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,477 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avantor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.64 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

