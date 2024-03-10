AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,079.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,764.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,643.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

