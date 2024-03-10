Audius Hits Market Cap of $374.43 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $374.43 million and $24.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

