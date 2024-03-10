AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.