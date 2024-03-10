Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.17. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,138,577 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.