ATOR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.66 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.81 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00004279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 89,978,345.182 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.97179291 USD and is up 41.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,434,740.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

