Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 296.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 378.7%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

