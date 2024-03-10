Athena Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.45. 1,146,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

