Athena Investment Management Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

